As the sun sets on another summer in Quincy few kids can be found. They are hidden away with a Chromebook on their lap figuring out how to “do school.” Very few of our kids, or adults for that matter, are familiar with the smell of a swimming pool this year. While many swimming pools were open at hotels and cities around the U.S., some local city leaders decided to not open community pools in our region.

It brings up the question of what is the best way to engage our youth during “no school” times. While there are efforts being made by the City of Quincy to address this question, there are certainly citizens that have been hearing about plans of action for years. The great ideas are on the table, some money is in hand; action is the next step. Consider the next generation and keep moving forward.

Michael Parzivalle, Quincy