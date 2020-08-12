If enough of them choose to break free of the no-longer-Democratic party, Democrats can save America. In 1998, Hillary Clinton referred to a “vast right-wing conspiracy,” but over the next 10 years as I chose to open-mindedly investigate, it became crystal clear that her remark was just another example of deflecting from what you’re doing by claiming it’s what your opponent’s doing. There definitely is a vast—extremely vast for that matter—conspiracy, but it’s on the other (left) wing, not the right one.

A biblical passage reads: “Satan disguises himself as an angel of light. So it is no surprise if his servants, also, disguise themselves as servants of righteousness. Their end will correspond to their deeds.” Another passage refers to Satan as the one “who deceives the whole world.” I learned long ago that a person will always be deceived if they accept one perspective without careful attention to “the other side of the story.”

Another biblical passage refers to Satan as “the accuser of the brethren,” while another verse reads “For the one who accuses our brothers, who accuses them day and night in the presence of our God, has been thrown out.” Though some of these passages paint a bleak picture, there are always promises, like “If you continue in my word, you are truly my disciples. Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” Today’s Democratic leaders are dedicated accusers.

It can be extremely hard for people entrapped in a cult or mind-controlled atmosphere to break free, even if they realize they’ve been duped for decades. I’m one of the people who can say, as Ronald Reagan did in 1962, “I didn’t leave the Democratic Party; the Democratic Party left me.”

Speaking of the end of time, another passage states that “lawlessness will increase.” Good Democrats can save America, if they’ll acknowledge the truth that today’s Democratic Party’s been totally high-jacked by lawless people who stand with and defend criminals they should be prosecuting while they press charges on law-abiding citizens! Cities they were elected to protect are being destroyed (55 nights of destruction in Portland) and citizens are being robbed, beaten and murdered while more and more criminals are being set free.

A promising passage reads “But when these things begin to take place, straighten up and lift up your heads, because your redemption is drawing near.”

Dwight Needens, Quincy