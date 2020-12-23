In 1965 Paul Harvey released a radio broadcast warning of what would happen to our country if we allowed socialism in and allowed God to be cast out. Today it is clear Paul Harvey was right because everything he warned would happen has happened.

Uri Bezmenov, a former KGB agent from Russia, defected in 1970 after being disgusted with the Soviet Union. Bezmenov blew the whistle that Russia had sent insurgents into our country’s colleges. Russia’s Communist leader Nikita Khrushchev said, “We will take America without firing a shot. We do not have to invade the U.S. We will destroy you from within.” The agents were trained in ideological subversion and introduced students to the ideologies of Stalinism, Leninism and Marxism. The imposter professors had students question the very existence of God to demoralize students.

There are four steps to fundamentally change a capitalist nation to a communist nation. Those steps are demoralization, destabilization, crisis and normalization. After a person is demoralized, they will better accept a socialist concept of having a government take care of them and not desire independence.

The second step is destabilization. This is the act of creating economic strife and divisions in society. Divisions include class, race, religion, and political ideologies. Racial division can be grown by telling minorities they aren’t treated equally and must fight.

As the country becomes more destabilized economically, those who have been subverted to socialist ideologies will demand a change in government to socialism and become ready to fight for it. Those who desire independence will be ready to fight for that independence. This eventually leads to rioting and civil unrest.

The third step is to create a crisis that will lead to civil war. This can be accomplished by creating a coup against a leader to have the leader removed from office.

The fourth step is normalization. This is what will be the new norm for the country and depends on who wins. If the existing capitalist leader is not overthrown then the country remains the same. If those subverted to socialism win, then the country will become communist as the Russians who had the country destroy itself simply roll in tanks and take over. Those that were subverted by the Russian’s to overthrow their own people and government, are then lined up and shot by the Russians as they cannot be trusted.

Kary Eaton, Quincy