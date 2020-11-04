My name is Isabella Salle and I am an advocate and volunteer for The Borgen Project, a non-profit that is addressing poverty and hunger and working towards ending them. My goal as an advocate is to make people aware of this organization so that more people are educated on what it is we do and how to help if feeling inclined. The website https://borgenproject.org/ goes into more detail of everything the organization does and a great source for information.

With the pandemic, The Borgen Project is urging people to reach out to their states leadership and encourage them to support current legislation, such as the COVID-19 Global Response. Urging leadership to support additional resources for the State Department, USAID and other development agencies as Congress considers the next emergency supplemental. With COVID-19 possibly pushing 265 million people to starvation by the end of 2020 and 500 million more people into poverty due to the economic fallout, now is the time to use our voices to help others and ourselves. The Borgen Project website is a great source to help advocate for others in third world countries by having pre-written emails you can use to send to your states leadership.

Thank you for reading,

Isabella Salle