I’m Mark Owens, a past voter registrar from Grant County. For the Lieutenant Governor position this year, the two parties on the ballot are both Democrats. But Joshua Freed, Republican, will fill that position if he gets enough write-in votes. So, for the Lieutenant Governor spot, write in Joshua Freed, Republican on your ballet. Do not forget “Republican,” as without a political party, the vote will not be counted. Also draw a line through the names you do not want so that your vote can not be changed. For positions where you do not like any of the runners, write in none of the above, and leave no section blank unless you want someone to vote for you.

Mark Owens, Quincy