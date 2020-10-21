Dear Editor,

In recent months regular contributors to the QVPR have offered conservative Christian interpretations of President Trump, the state of race relations in America, and a host of other topics.

As a bible-believing Christian, saved by Jesus’s blood and reimagined in His likeness, I would like to provide an often-overlooked point-of-view. Understand that I love Jesus as much as you do. I too, believe the bible is true and wholly inspired by God. As a practicing Christian, I understand that I should apply biblical teachings to my daily life as a reflection of Jesus’s own life and message. I am not a theologian and do not claim to be an expert in the finer nuances of biblical interpretation.

Most of us, I venture, fit in that category. Arguably, one can take any isolated verse from the bible and apply it to justify a variety of political agendas. What I choose to do as a fallible human being, ever-sinning, imperfect child of God, is to let one verse have authority over every other verse.

You all know this verse; it is the bedrock of our Christian identity and how we should represent Christ on earth. John 13: 34 – 35 states, “34 A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another; as I have loved you, that you also love one another. 35 By this all will know that you are My disciples if you have love for one another.”

In a time of unparalleled division in our country, I am aware that you and I, and others like you and I, remain separated by a chasm of immeasurable differences on most social and economic issues. It no longer matters if we share salvation in the same God. Even though we bleed the same color, we refuse to recognize each other’s worth. Jesus believes in the sanctity of your life. He irrefutably and equally adores each one of us. Republicans and Democrats; Christians and non-Christians; Protestants and Catholics; Native-born Americans and immigrants; BLM protesters and police; unborn fetuses and starving adults; equally. So how then, can we place limits on God’s boundless love, forgiveness, and undeserved redemption when He has enough for all of us? Jesus surrounded himself with the broken and the marginalized. Aren’t we all broken? And therefore, all chosen?

Although we don’t like each other right now, let us try, nonetheless, to love one another.

Sandy Zavala