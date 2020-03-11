The Feb. 26 Quincy paper included a clarification regarding an error. Here’s another one. In my letter printed in the Feb. 19 issue, the last remark at the end of the second paragraph was printed as: “if they’re a majority, is that the right way to go?” That doesn’t make sense and it’s not what I submitted. What I wrote was: “if they’re a majority, isn’t it the right way to go?” (verified from my email’s sent file, and which does make sense).
It’s a scary thing when one word can be edited that totally changes what you said and from that point forward it’s “out there” for all time, for anyone to see and likely never know you were misquoted.
The census.gov page for Quincy, Washington, which, since indicated as being from a census, must be 10 years old, shows that at that time, Quincy was 76.6% Hispanic. With 10 years having elapsed and now being a sanctuary state, we’re more likely over 90% Hispanic in our general population, and are above that in our school population.
So, what I was saying in my last letter, if we’re going to go by “majority rules,” if the majority of our students want teachers who look Hispanic and speak Spanish, then that’s the way we should go, right? Is wanting teachers from your own race and who speak the language of your race a racist attitude? By today’s standards, it only would be if you’re Caucasian, but not any other race, right?
Sneering Democrats demonize Roger Stone for supposedly lying to congress, yet say and do nothing about the blatant, obvious, in-your-face lies of their own members like James Clapper, who lied to Congress about a serious violation of the constitutional rights of tens of millions of Americans, a crime he could have been prosecuted for. But the double standard applied to James Clapper, Eric Holder, Cheryl Mills, James Comey, Loretta Lynch, Andrew McCabe, Lois Lerner, Hillary Clinton, Brennan, and others shows that these people are of the elite-untouchable group that indeed is above the law. They obviously had their fingers crossed when Nancy Pelosi and others declared ad nauseam, “No one is above the law!”
Is the NAACP racist? No? Then why don’t we have a NAAWP? Is BET (Black Entertainment Television) network racist? No? Then a WET (white) network wouldn’t be either! Un doble estándar, sin lugar a dudas. Qué lástima! Qué piensa?