Raise your hand if 2020 has been difficult and different. Just as I thought, it’s unanimous. But what about the good? As a club, we have not had the opportunity to meet for our weekly lunches, share in fellowship and hear programs from around our community. And I will admit, at first it was nice to have a little break from the weekly meetings. Rotary is a volunteer service club. We care, we are doers. That takes a lot of time and energy. It was nice to recharge. But then, as our days took a new shape, I noticed that Rotarians, while not meeting weekly, were still out there doing “good.”

And it looked different. We still had an exchange student program with a student here and one abroad. And we did not abandon either of them. We still found time to take them on hikes and outings. We had Rotarians sanitizing carts at the grocery store, running the truck with groceries for the food bank, keeping the rotary park water sculpture clean and running, organizing a golf tournament, updating the crop signs, setting up lights on the freeway, reimagining our community Christmas celebrations. We found ways to connect with each other as a club with a smaller install for Jorge, blood drives, district grants for PPE, supporting local businesses and meeting online for board meetings.

As we anticipate a new year, I just want to say thank you to all the members of Quincy Rotary. Thank you to those that reached out to me to check in and thank you to those of you that reached out to other club members and our community. Like all the Rotary clubs worldwide, we made a caring impact here, in Quincy. And it has been a good Rotary year.

Mel Calloway

President-Elect, Quincy Rotary