Every year at this time, for the past 18 years, we take a moment to remember. Most of us know where we were the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. We experienced many thoughts and emotions that day.

Some of the reports from New York told about men and women who ran into collapsing buildings. In the face of danger, they risked themselves to look for ways to help others.

Currently our world, our community, is facing stress filled days. The nature of the threat is not the same. One thing that is the same is, we have many professionals rushing in to help. Providing protection, education and showing compassion. If you are one of these servants, “thank you.”

For the rest of us my challenge is this; what can we do? In the face of fear filled and anxious times, what service can we perform? Is there a friend or neighbor who could use assistance? What about volunteering a small amount of time with one of the non-profit organizations in the area?

Some of us can’t take action for various reasons. Some of us won’t take action and have no reason at all. Some of us hope someone else will take action and save us the potential discomfort.

Fortunately, some of us will find a way to say something, write something or do something that is kind, helpful and compassionate. You can do it! We can do it! Do you mind if I join you?

Galen Golay, Quincy