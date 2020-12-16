Rarely does anyone disgrace both state and profession in a single day, but that is what happened when Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem hopped aboard the Texas cattle cars intent on (a) disenfranchising millions of voters in four other states [Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin], and (b) destroying the integrity of our elective process, and democracy itself.

North Dakota did not act, but rather a rogue lawyer that should have known better, improperly joined an amici curiae brief in the United States Supreme Court disregarding applicable federal law which dictates the states’ determination on electors “shall be conclusive, and shall govern in the counting of the electoral votes as provided in the Constitution ..” 3 United States Code, §5. Interestingly, the same amici curiae brief conceded the Constitution assigned such function to “the ‘Legislature thereof’ in each State. U.S. Const. art. II, § 1, cl. 4.”

No lawyer should disregard the law just because thousands of people clamor. No lawyer should participate in actions that rip apart the fabric of our nation founded upon the right of people of each state to determine their presidential Electors – free from interference from other states.

Attorney General Stenehjem should withdraw his filing; North Dakota should not assist in King Trump’s prayer for judicial coup d’etat, or the Republic will be no more.

Respectfully submitted,

Jonathan T. Garaas

North Dakota citizen and lawyer