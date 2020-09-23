This letter is in reference to Bonnie Kniveton’s letter to the editor from Sept. 16, 2020.

We are Bonnie’s neighbors. Another neighbor has a very sweet cat who roams the neighborhood. We have seen him kill mice and rats in our yard. He has left us the parts, as well. We believe that the decapitated rat left under Bonnie’s sign was a “gift” from this cat.

We are not writing this to discredit Bonnie, as in this heated political climate we can see how she may have thought someone would do something so vile. But in the interest of not perpetuating further divisiveness, we wanted to state, based on what we’ve seen, that this incident was most likely not a malicious act but rather a cat preying upon a rodent.

Respectfully,

Megan Higgins and Israel Brenner, Quincy