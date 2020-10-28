Earl Romig is my choice for Grant County Commissioner District 1. Earl is a trusted long time Grant County resident that served communities as a Grant County Sheriff’s Deputy. When his law enforcement career was tragically taken from him by a bullet, Earl did not give up. He started his own Ag business serving farmers throughout the region.

I know Earl to have common sense and fiscally conservative. He wants to give back again by leading and serving the citizens. Earl is a trusted man with vision that will take Grant County into the future. Please join me in voting for Earl Romig, Grant County Commissioner District 1.

Tom Jones, Grant County Sheriff

Join the online forum

Join the online forum

Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Powered by our sister paper, The Wenatchee World.