Earl Romig is my choice for Grant County Commissioner District 1. Earl is a trusted long time Grant County resident that served communities as a Grant County Sheriff’s Deputy. When his law enforcement career was tragically taken from him by a bullet, Earl did not give up. He started his own Ag business serving farmers throughout the region.

I know Earl to have common sense and fiscally conservative. He wants to give back again by leading and serving the citizens. Earl is a trusted man with vision that will take Grant County into the future. Please join me in voting for Earl Romig, Grant County Commissioner District 1.

Tom Jones, Grant County Sheriff