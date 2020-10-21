“The ballots are coming! The ballots are coming!”

We all will get to vote for two county commissioners this election. For those living in commissioner districts #2 and #3 of Grant County area, my recommendation for county commissioner #1 is Danny Stone.

For weeks prior to the pandemic, Danny Stone was the candidate, on a regular basis, attending the commissioner meetings to learn how the process works. He received the majority support from the citizens of district #1 in the primary election. They know him!

As a farmer he understands the needs of the upper county which are similar to the rest of the county. His lifetime in that area provides him an understanding of the needs of the entire county. One significant aspect for me is he is not tied to the Grant County Courthouse circle and has the objectivity, integrity and aspiration to be a dedicated fresh-looking county commissioner representing the entire county.

Please join me in supporting & voting for Danny Stone, county commissioner district #1.

Also, vote for Tom Dent for State Representative, Alex Ybarra for State Representative, Loren Culp for Governor, Joshua Freed for Lieutenant Governor (write-in), Maia Espinoza for Superintendent of Public Instruction, Sue Kuehl Pederson for Commissioner of Public Lands, and be sure to reject Referendum 90.

Phil Anderson,

PCO Quincy Rural South