Thanks to QVPR for still allowing everyone to have a voice, unlike many other newspapers who refuse to print one viewpoint or stall and delay until the relevancy has passed on a critical issue. Thank you QVPR!

I watched the Washington State Governor’s debate last night with Jay Inslee and Loren Culp. I couldn’t believe Governor Inslee thinks viewers are either so dumb or forgetful that they’d fall for a lie about what he’d said when questioned about the autonomous zone back in June. In last night’s debate, he denied ever saying he didn’t know about it. Fact check: Back in June, when asked about the “Autonomous Zone”, his response was, “Well that’s news to me, so I’ll have to reserve any comment about it, I’ve not heard anything about that.” He proceeded to laugh about it and make light of it while many of us “commoners” were fully aware of what was going on! The video of the news conference, titled “Governor Jay Inslee Says He Hasn’t Heard Of The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ),” can be easily found, and an article titled “Inslee baffles literally everyone with Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone answer.” Both were posted on June 11.

Don’t forget the governor’s delivery of maggot infested apples to the burned-out zones of people who’d lost everything, despite well-posted warnings along the way about not bringing fruit in from other areas. To top it off, he claimed he’d picked from his own trees. God almighty! Had he been eating his own apples? If so, how could he not have known about the maggots? If he wasn’t eating his own apples, was it just a way to get rid of something and make it look like an act of kindness? You are what you eat. You shall know them by their fruit.

If you didn’t see the Governor debate, be sure to watch it before you vote! Governor Inslee’s use of racial pandering and accusations that people would lose their medical coverage were both disgusting. Loren Culp’s knowledge, sincerity, and clear, concise delivery was beyond impressive.

The two people on the ballot for Lieutenant Governor, this election cycle, are both Democrats (that’s lieutenant governor, not governor). Since the Democratic party’s been taken over by people who are pushing Socialism (ultimately, Communism), please choose the write in option and write in “Joshua Freed, Republican” (again, that’s for the lieutenant governor spot).

Dwight Needens, Quincy