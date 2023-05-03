Miss Kathie says
Well...If this is what our country is looking like with adults running the show, I will take the egotistical, tweeting predecessor over these clowns.
The previous administration knew what a woman was, they knew boys/men dressing up and claiming they were girls/women didn’t “shake” right. They also didn’t let us be invaded by illegal border crossings to the tune of 7 million in the past two years. Now the present President is running for re-election so he can “finish the job”.
This is a man who needs “cheat” sheets to tell him how to enter a room. Of course we know he isn’t “running” anything. Are you better off, more united than when he took office? Be honest, think really hard.
Now the Iranians have commandeered an oil tanker from Kuwait that was headed to Houston. Brings back memories of the time they captured some of our sailors and showed them on their knees with their hands behind their heads.
That was during the Obama administration. This administration sent a letter telling them to release the tanker. Good Grief!!! That threw fear into their hearts I bet. Enough is enough of this “dog and pony” show.
Then there is that disgusting Mayorkas who says the border is closed. What an arrogant piece of work he is. His smug look on his face is because the Democrats will prevent him from being held accountable, along with Hunter Biden who is rumored to be living in the White House with the folks. In fact, no one has been held accountable for Benghazi, the Afghanistan withdrawal or anything else.
Now parents are not supposed to have a say in what their children learn in school. This comes from an education system who has failed to teach high school students to read beyond a 3rd grade level in some areas of the country.
Our GDP is supposed to slide back toward oblivion again. How long can we take orders from other countries and not do what is best for us? We are the laughing stock of the free world. At this rate, how long can we stay free? Are we free anymore?
Kathie King,
Quincy