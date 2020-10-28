After reading a support letter for John Knodell, it moved me to comment on my experience with him as a prosecutor. I know for a fact that he did not research my cases, and took friends’ advice to come to his decisions. He also did not check the laws that pertained to my cases and there have been times that he deliberately harassed and threatened a robbery/theft victim with threats of prosecution and pressed charges for three consecutive years, dismissing them before court each time. If anyone wants to see the evidence, contact me at 509-750-0938.

We need responsible, honest judges and prosecutors in the courts that look at all the evidence and check the laws that pertain to a case before deliberating, unlike:

1) Richard Fritterer, who said in court, and I quote “I don’t care what the law says, in my court I am the law.”

2) A past Washington State Attorney General who I talked to in the 90’s about being a victim of real estate fraud. Instead of looking at my evidence, he responded by letter, and this was his response “I checked with the developer who said there was no problem so I won’t look into it,” (that’s the same as asking the fox with feathers in his mouth if he’s been in the hen house).

I’ve spent thousands of dollars and years of my life trying to straighten out the real estate fraud for access and egress that was misrepresented by a crooked developer. Some property owners have given up and walked away losing their investment. To this day no justice has been served.

Mark Owens, Quincy