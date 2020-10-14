We have known Tom for 20-plus years and know him as a honest straight shooter. He is not afraid to cross the aisle to get a bill passed. Tom realizes that both sides have good and bad bills and need both sides to weed out the bad ones. A couple of his favorites are early learning and human services. He is also on the transportation committee, rural development committee, agriculture and natural resources committee. We cannot afford to give up Tom and the senior positions he holds on these committees. Let’s get out and vote for Tom Dent.

Robert and Kristine Chudomelka