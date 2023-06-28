Time to get art entries for veterans wall in
Post COVID has messed up my calendar. Here it is almost the end of June and I’m just now reminding all of the need to get their Quincy Valley Veterans Memorial Wall application into the Chamber of Commerce. My bad!
It’s for all who served in the armed forces with links to the Quincy Valley.
The applications can be acquired at the Chamber of Commerce or at the Quincy Senior Center. There is a suggested $25.00 donation requested.
After completion, please return them to the Chamber office.
Please start now, as they will be collected by the 15th of July to be checked, reviewed, and then sent for engraving.
They will be placed and dedicated with those already there at the Recognition Wall at 9:00 a.m. the morning of Farmer-Consumer Awareness Day (FCAD), Sept 9th.
If you want to see those there now, please visit the Quincy’s Recognition Wall anytime. It is under the three flag poles between the two stoplights on Hwy 28. Be aware the Wall is undergoing some remodeling & repair.
Sincerely,
Phil Anderson,
Co-Chairman, Quincy Valley Veterans Recognition Wall Committee