Beauty of a show
WOW! That’s about all I can say for the production of “Beauty and the Beast.” We were blown away by the talented crew of students! You have a chance to see it this coming weekend. I hope you won’t miss this spectacular treat.
Pam Toevs,
Quincy
Avoiding rip-offs and scams
The following may help some readers save money Today (Sunday) I picked up a cold bottle of pomegranate juice at (a store,) here in Quincy.
All three different blends were all clearly marked with the price of $5.59. I was only picking up one item, so I noticed the 94 cent difference when the price came up as $6.53 at the checkout stand.
Somehow, the price went up 94 cents from the time I walked from the back of the store to the checkout stand!
Thankfully the cashier honored the posted price but I was surprised when I later mentioned the incident to some friends and their response was “that’s been going on there for years.”
Maybe after reading this, some other folks will watch closely and save some money at the sto’. I know if I’d been buying multiple items I may have never noticed.
Come to think of it, I nearly paid $4 extra on an item that didn’t scan at the posted price, at the exact same store just a few months ago. The same thing’s happened to me at (a different store) at least twice in the past year.
Now, what follows next may help some folks who’ve received these kind of emails and texts, and were unsure whether they should “click the link” or not (hopefully no one reading this has done so) .
I’ve been getting numerous texts and/or emails that start out with “Your Amazon Account has been locked” and they provide a link to “recover your account immediately.”
Some other messages simply read “Your membership has been ended” followed by a link they want you to click on and the threat that if you don’t respond within 24 hours they will permanently lock your account.”
They don’t tell you WHAT membership has been ended. That alone should be enough to convince you not to click on the link.
Another factor is, if you look at the text source identity, or email address it came from, it seldom looks legitimate. If you’ve been getting some of these messages and being frightened or concerned by them, now you can rest assured you are not alone.
I delete such messages, and block the sending party if the option is available. If the message indicates it’s from a reputable company, you can call the ACTUAL company to verify if the message is legitimate.
Dwight Needens,
Quincy