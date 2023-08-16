Republicans not doing it right
Dear Editor, (from a regular visitor and fan of Quincy corn)
The wealthy class and their Republican party minions are suffocating the power of the middle class and working poor.
They are claiming the right to appoint replacements for mid-term retiring Senators outside the constitutionally mandated electoral process. (Kentucky)
They are asserting immunity from prosecution for wrong-doing while in office. (Former President Trump; Senator Lindsey Graham).
They are pushing for lifetime political power while at the same time professing to support term limits. (Senator Ted Cruz)
They are promoting super majorities to approve citizen-initiated state constitutional amendments (Ohio - Initiative 1) and to approve ballot measures (Utah - hunting, Arizona- taxation).
They are overthrowing local home rule in cities by limiting local power to make city-specific ordinances and criminal justice reforms (Texas) and are dispatching state troopers to patrol local streets (Austin).
They are taking over locally elected school boards and closing libraries (Houston); tampering with locally determined civics education (race and gender curriculum); undertaking madcap propaganda initiatives (election denying, indictment denying); attempting to overturn rule of law with populist demagoguery (MAGA); and refusing compromise with Democrats (everywhere).
In brief, they are not doing things the American way.
Kimball Shinkoskey,
Woods Cross, Utah