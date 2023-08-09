Miss Kathie says
Gas jumped again yesterday and President Trump was indicted for what he and millions of others BELIEVE was fraud in the 2020 election.
Bidenomics is alive and well. The Saudis have indicated they are going to shut down more production to raise the price. All of this is NOT necessary.
The only reason we are having to endure this is because of the “BIG GUY” in Washington, D.C. and a bunch of people in charge who WERE NOT elected.
In the meantime, he is able to sun himself on the beach so he doesn’t have to face the facts showing up in the committee hearings taking place. He has no plausible answers to his “dark money” dealings that have funded his lavish life style for the last 40 years as the “poorest politician” in government.
People are starting to admit defunding the police was a bad idea. A doctor in Portland was beaten and left the scene since the police didn’t show up after 20 minutes because there were 56 calls ahead of her.
She admitted “we did this to ourselves”. One “enlightened” reporter in another Democrat city bemoaned that rampant crime exists because “we only have ourselves to blame”.
Yes they are to blame since they continue to elect “no bail” leaders and Soros backed lawyers and judges. No sympathy for them.
Bud Light went down the tubes but the he/she/it is prancing around demanding $40,000 a pop to speak to colleges and others who support it’s gender dysphoria while the company employees suffer the consequences for the CEO’s decision.
Imagine how smart moving the company head quarters to New York was.
I, for one, plan to attend the Moses Lake Rodeo where they respect the National Anthem and give thanks for living in the greatest country in the world, at least for a while longer. Unless people vote out those who want to take away our freedom of speech, allow us to be overrun by “undocumented law breakers” who are sucking up our resources, and diminish our weapons until we can no longer defend ourselves, we won’t be the country to pick up the world’s pieces anymore.
We have lost our respect and will get no help due to the “adults” who are now in charge.
Kathie King,
Quincy
Sick of all of it
Is anyone as fed up as I am with current events? It seems that the entire globe is spinning out of control and that common sense, good judgement, and old-fashioned polite society has taken a severe nosedive. Of course, domestic politics take the lead. We have a President who stammers and sometimes doesn’t make much sense and a former President who denies any responsibility for his actions. Our current Vice-President can’t seem to get her act together and the former Vice-President doesn’t seem to want to have anything to do with anything. Then we have potential candidates who waver back and forth on critical issues making it difficult to understand their positions. There has GOT to be other people with less baggage and a fresh approach about how the country could be governed. Where are they?
Then there is the big gender “crisis”. It seems there is a segment of society that feels threatened because of people who aren’t comfortable with their assigned gender.
For those of us who are happy with how we arrived, what harm is being done? It is acknowledged that those who have or want to “transition” may be a disappointment to their families, but they’ve made a huge decision to become “Stella” instead of “Steve” and vice-versa.
Some have regretted the decision while others have embraced it and are going forward with their lives.
The path is not a smooth one. I think the part of all this that is alarming to many people is the trend with teens and pre-teens to follow this path.
There have been many commentaries written that suggest, with all this notoriety, that those “children” have been caught up in a fad that will probably dissipate over time.
If it turns out to be part of a “coming out” scenario, perhaps they will learn more about who they are and how they plan to merge into adulthood.
Either way, they will need the support of family and friends who may not totally understand their emotional situation but are willing to be as positive as they can be.
Finally, I am sure that many of us have a great empathy for the citizens of Ukraine.
The invasion of their country at the hands of an unreasonable world leader was and is totally unacceptable. Godspeed to the small country holding its own against a “Goliath”. I pray that this nonsense ends well.
Keith Weber,
George