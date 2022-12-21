Thanks for the tribute to veterans
You may have noticed Christmas wreaths adorning the fence line at the Quincy Valley Cemetery. Those wreaths were attached during the Wreaths Across America ceremony, held Saturday, December 17th. Part of a nationwide observance, the ceremony was coordinated and conducted by Civil Air Patrol’s Columbia Basin Composite Squadron. The wreaths were donated by residents and organizations from the Quincy area. The original intent was to lay the wreaths on the grave markers of the deceased veterans however, Mother Nature presented a challenge by contributing over a foot of snow to the cemetery. If you know the exact location of the gravesite of a veteran, feel free to remove a wreath from the fence surrounding the cemetery and lay it on the actual grave marker.
We wish to thank everyone who contributed to and supported this annual event. Special thanks go to the Quincy VFW and American Legion Posts and to the members of the Quincy Moose Lodge.
Lt. Col. Keith J. Weber,
Washington Wing, Civil Air Patrol