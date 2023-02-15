Kudos to the fishies
I had the great pleasure of attending the February 4th performance of The Little Mermaid at the Quincy High School Performing Arts Center. WOW – What a show! It would be easy to single out the lead actors for their outstanding work, but it was all parts involved, large and small, that made this play an absolute joy to attend. The acting, incredible vocals, costumes, sets, lights, sounds, amazing orchestra, etc. all blended together to make this a top notch production. I was smiling from start to finish!
We are very fortunate to have a live play of this caliber in our area, and the Quincy Valley Allied Arts deserves our support. If you have not yet attended The Little Mermaid, I urge you to take advantage of the upcoming opportunities on February 17th and 18th. I guarantee you will be entertained!
Bonnie Schroeder,
Quincy
Let’s hang on
This may help some shoppers. Amy’s Organic soups, currently more than SIX dollars a can in Quincy, are priced at $1.98 a can at Grocery Outlet, in Wenatchee (and the “best if used by” dates are in 2025). I think they were more than $5 a can when I last checked at Safeway and/or Fred Meyer so $1.98 is a fantastic price, for sure.
On another note, did you know that a city council in North Dakota voted unanimously, last Monday, to block a Chinese company’s proposed corn mill after the U.S. Air Force raised national security concerns over its proximity to a military base?
The public in attendance cheered and chanted “USA!” when the Grand Forks City Council voted unanimously 5–0 to terminate the proposal by Fufeng Group, a large Chinese agribusiness with strong ties to the Chinese Communist Party.
The proposed mill was intended to be built on 300 acres of land owned by Fufeng Group, only 12 miles from a military base that houses top-secret drone technology.
Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski read out the motion, stating that the council’s decision to block the proposed mill was prompted by a letter from the Air Force, sent to Sens. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) and John Hoeven (R-N.D.) on Jan. 27, stating that the project “presents a significant threat to national security with both near- and long-term risks of significant impacts to our operations in the area.”
Please keep our President and all others in authority in your prayers. It seems there’s plenty of evidence that China has our president by the, well . . . maybe it’s better just to say it looks like he’s beholdin’ to them, as my cousins in Tennessee would say. Seems the responsible thing’d be to be worried about this but a once popular Book wisely says to not be anxious about anything, to pray about everything, and you’ll eventually have a peace that passes all understanding and, hey! It works!
It’s also been said that a merry heart is good medicine. If you’re up for an instant lift, that’ll have you bobbin’ your head, rollin’ your shoulders, and shakin’ your sleeper cells, turn on your laptop, go to youtube and look up “Let’s Hang On” by Salazar, then listen to Nancy Boyd’s version of the same song. Both have fantastic harmonizing and you’re spirits will be lifted by the incredible energy!
Dwight Needens,
Quincy
Miss Kathie says (part 2)
Now the illegal and undocumented future Democrat voters (the democrat leaders want to give them amnesty) living in the high class hotels in New York and other cities refuse to leave after trashing the rooms they have occupied. They’re protesting on the street. Have you noticed the clothes and belongings of some of them? Nike all the way. They’re supposed to be poor, downtrodden, looking for a new life. They’re not likely to want to do menial work in the future I would imagine. After they’re educated, learn English (and maybe they won’t) they aren’t likely to want to work in the fields picking the crops as Nancy Pelosi once said we need them for. Not on your life. They got a taste of the “good life” on the American taxpayers dime and they aren’t going to give that up and the activists are going make sure of that.
Then there’s the LGBTQA+ group, they are at the forefront of just about everything. They have gone from tolerance (let us be) to affirmation (agree with us) to participation (actively promote us) celebration (cheer us on) to expectation (full throated endorsement)...Bake the cake, make the flowers, wear the jersey. There are now over 115 genders plus people can identify as animals, and who knows how many pronouns. This is just craziness.
Should be equal at the finish line=Equity. Should be equal at the start line=Equality. Close the border NOW! Only then will this be a great country again.
Kathie King,
Quincy