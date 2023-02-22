A bit of artistic license
"Quincy As It Was," a poem by John “Jay” Kulm
I don’t believe it means I’m old, remembering the bakery at Harold’s Thriftway. Neither am I long in years to recall, as a boy watching pet turtles at Sprouse Reitz.
That doesn’t make me old.
Not so long ago, us Lutherans had picnics at Crescent Bar, before condos replaced the cherry orchards.
Back then it felt okay for locals to be there.
Not all my hair is gray. Not yet, but in my day
the Quincy swimming pool had a high dive, before there were any water slides.
It was good enough for the likes of us.
We’d get a burger and fries at The Turf which had a barber shop in the basement and pinball machines, or get take-out at the A&W and a gallon jug of root beer in a refundable bottle.
I do not scowl at progress when I recall we had a cinder block movie theater, and a bowling alley, and an AM radio station, and a drug store with a soda fountain, and a Chevy dealer, and a Ford dealer, and a jeweler who sold vinyl 45 RPM singles.
I can remember when the B Street Tavern became The Spud Shed, and when The Spud Shed changed back to its original name, The Idle Hour, as it was in the beginning. I remember.
This does not mean I’m old, when I reminisce.
I think you’d call it “wistful.”
John Kulm,
Quincy