Savings and common sense
This may help some health-minded shoppers. At Safeway, Healthy Choice Zero meals (with low carbs and no sugar added), regularly priced at $6.49, are currently priced, on-line at $4.99.
This may sound like a good deal, but the everyday price for these same great products, at Winco, is $3.48. Considering the “regular” prices at both locations you can save $3.00 per meal at Winco or (currently) pay an additional $1.51, even at the sale price, at Safeway.
Maybe this’ll help someone.
Something that’d help the whole population is if the powers that be would start putting some kind of regulation on vehicle headlights and fog lights and black (mafia-looking) windows.
If a vehicle is so tall that the headlights of oncoming or approaching-from-behind vehicles are at your forehead level and the fog lights are at the level where headlights once were (as many now are), and are ALWAYS ON, it is like having stadium level lighting in your face or your rear-view mirror, not only at night, but in the day time.
Apparently safety standards and common sense were not considered when the automobile industry simply started switching from tolerable headlights and fog lights (with different on-off switches) to a system of “when they’re on, they’re ALL on!
They should open up vehicle light-level check points you have to be approved at before you can get your new car tabs every year, and require that the lights be adjusted if they’re too bright.
Police and state patrols should be able to give, first warnings, then tickets for lights considered to be too bright (including their own!).
Vehicle windows that are SO black that both traffic light cameras and other drivers can’t even tell if there’s a driver in the car, not to mention whether the driver’s male or female (or in the case of transexual (sic) citizens, what they “appear” to be) should be banned completely.
The fact these things have even been allowed to happen is beyond belief.
I’m glad President Biden said something, at least once or twice, about he was going to promote “made in America.”
I’d like to requests that paid columnist Rich Elfers’ do some in-depth columns on how that’s progressing, and also critique the current president with the same tenacious, relentless fervor he did the former president. Mr. Elfers now writes on any subject imaginable EXCEPT the current sitting President. I hear that’s called deflection.
Dwight Needens,
Quincy
Miss Kathie says, (part 1)
Read with interest Rich Elfers’ (ex cult member he says) take on what a moderate is.
He stated most Americans voters are moderate conservatives. If that is the case, how do elections in some states end up with the most radical leaders you can imagine? Must be pure freaking magic.
Could it be cult members of a progressive political party who talk out of both sides of their mouths, having control of the education system they have developed over the years, convince the uninformed to give them their vote?
We’ve seen how information can be suppressed for months — even years — through Twitter, Facebook, the DOJ, CIA and FBI. Thanks to Twitter being under new ownership, this has come out in the open.
Videos from Project Veritas have brought to light the behind the scenes real agendas the progressives have. There is something devious going on when the same people are elected in cities that have gutted their police forces while violent crime has run rampant ... DAs, judges, city councils promoting racial division through equity rather than equality.
It has made life a living hell for those citizens. Antifa doing the dirty work, BLM running the show. Tunnel To Towers builds houses and pays off mortgages while the BLM leaders buy mansions, expensive cars, take luxury vacations.
Out of the hundreds of millions of dollars the BLM and other progressive groups have scarfed up, I don’t know of one house they built for those they say they are “fighting” for.
People say they didn’t hear about any of this, maybe it is because they are not getting real news, just the news the progressive Democrats want them to hear.
Kathie King
Quincy