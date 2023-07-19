GCFD3 commends community resilience, mutual cooperation in major wildfire
Grant County Fire District 3, in collaboration with multiple agencies, successfully battled a significant wildland fire that occurred in our region. The relentless efforts of our firefighters, along with the unwavering support and cooperation from our brave community members, played a vital role in minimizing the impact of this catastrophic event.
On July 10th, at approximately 2:30PM Grant County Fire District 3 responded to reports of a rapidly spreading wildland fire in the Baird Springs area. The fire, fueled by dry conditions and strong winds, posed an immediate threat to nearby residential areas including the communities of Trinidad and Crescent Bar. Understanding the urgency and gravity of the situation, our firefighters swiftly mobilized and coordinated with our state and local fire agencies along with our mutual aid partners from Grant, Douglas, and Chelan Counties to establish a unified command structure.
Under department leadership, our dedicated first responders worked tirelessly throughout the day and night, battling the flames, and protecting lives and properties. Their extraordinary courage and commitment demonstrated the true spirit of our fire district and showcased the invaluable teamwork and interoperability among various agencies during crisis situations.
We extend our deepest gratitude to the community members who heeded the evacuation instructions provided by our district. Your cooperation and adherence to safety protocols played a crucial role in ensuring your personal well-being and enabled our firefighters to focus on suppressing the fire and maintaining public safety. Your resilience and preparedness during this challenging time have not gone unnoticed, and we are immensely proud of our community’s response. The support that has been given to the Fire District and supporting agencies have been overwhelmingly noticed and appreciated. We thank you!!
While we celebrate the successful containment of this wildland fire, it serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing need to prioritize the safety of our community. As a fire department, we strive to provide the highest level of service and protection to our residents. To sustain and enhance our capabilities, Grant County Fire District #3 will be running an operational levy lid lift in the upcoming November election. This levy lid lift will enable us to invest in advanced equipment, training, and resources critical for effective firefighting, emergency response, and disaster management.
The operational levy lid lift, which is not a new tax, will provide the necessary funding to maintain a well-equipped and highly trained firefighting force, ready to face any challenge that comes our way. We urge our community members to consider the importance of this levy lid lift.
For more information about the operational levy lid lift and its impact on the safety and well-being of our community, please visit www.gcfd3.net or contact Deputy Chief Durfee (509)787-2713.
Together, we can create a safer and more resilient Quincy Valley.
David Durfee,
Deputy Chief, Grant County Fire District 3
What’s wrong with our country?
America--what’s wrong with us?
In grammar school I was taught the lyrics, “Oh beautiful for spacious skies for amber waves of grain. Oh purple mountain majesty” you get the picture. My whole life I’ve been taught to love America. Now I’m older and I can’t say It was a mistake.
She’s the greatest nation on earth--evidence, everyone wants to be here.
She’s the greatest militarily--we live in peace and security.
She’s survived as the greatest democracy--a beacon of freedom to the whole world.
She’s energy and food independent--a claim others envy.
She’s survived the latest inflation--the numbers are lower than expected and her currency is still strong, surprise, surprise.
She’s survived a pandemic with the best tools--everyone wants her toolbox.
So, what’s wrong with America? I’m not really sure. What makes us the envy of the world? It’s surely some of the things I listed, however, I think its us, the people. Throughout our history we’ve been the least selfish, most generous and caring people--ready to give even our very lives for others. Personally, I think we’re doing okay.
Robert Poindexter,
Quincy
Put the brakes on advertising
(writer visiting Quincy in August)
Why should Americans sit on our hands while fast food companies push late night feasting with messages like “Give in to your cravings.” Late night eating is against all good sense and medical advice. Unregulated advertising is one of the reasons why our morbidly obese people cannot work for a living and cannot easily participate in democracy. We need to return to truth and responsibility in advertising.
Kimball Shinkoskey,
Woods Cross, UT