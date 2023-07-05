Miss Kathie says
First crack out of the box ... kudos to the staff of the Quincy Post-Register for the bang up job they did with the June 28th issue. They covered so many things of interest. Enjoyed reading it immensely. News items were great and local news was done very well. Thank you so much.
The 4th of July is almost upon us. Our country seems to have a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel pertaining to the radical activists who are chanting “coming for the children” as they prance and twirl marching buck naked on the streets during a “pride” march. They have no pride or they wouldn’t be exhibiting such gross behavior. The American people are not having it anymore, thank goodness.
The Supreme Court stuck to the Constitution in their decision that basically affirmative action in college admissions and job applications, etc. cannot be the one and only criteria. Merit has to play a part in the decisions. Hopefully, people will make them be accountable if they try to circle around and come in the back door in the future. Equal treatment is the only “fair” way to go. New people with common sense running for the local school boards is going to be our saving grace. Males competing in female sports is an abomination.
Then there is the breaching of the dams in Washington State that is still being pushed by the Biden Administration and our esteemed Democrat Senator Patty Murray. She is supposed to be representing the people of our state yet she supports devastation to thousands of us who benefit from low cost electricity, economical shipping of the products which our farmers and others need to make a living, even though there are programs that are helping the salmon and steelhead runs. Unfortunately, the sealife that consumes an enormous share of them is never mentioned. Maria Cantwell is just a “ghost”. She will miraculously appear on occasion when it gets close to her re-election bid.
Hope everyone had a patriotic and fun time the 4th of July. God Bless America.
Kathie King,
Quincy