Fireworks shake windows
I wrote the following the day after Independence Day - for the most part. I saved in case I needed to share my story.
This year I experienced extremely loud fireworks as if it was a battlefield. Fireworks 100 - 200 feet away from my home, caused my windows to shake. Not fun.
About 2018 while I was at night shift work on Independence Day, two - three Quincy School District trees were burned at then-Quincy High School due to fireworks. The people allegedly ran away. Well it happened yet again this year. This time just one tree was burnt. Not a home. Not a car. This time anyways.
On the 2nd, I reported possible fireworks in the C Street football field. Fyi - fireworks are allowed only on the 3rd and 4th. The previous superintendent told me people aren’t allowed on school property with fireworks. He told me he would talk with the police chief. Both have since moved onto other jobs.
On the evening of July 4, 2023, people were in the street of 6th Ave SE as well as on now-named Quincy Middle School property shooting off fireworks.
I’ve lived at the 6th Ave trailer park since February 4, 1984. The chainlink fence went up shortly afterwards. In 1998 the school district planted stuff along the fence. I’m yet to see the grounds crew rake the needles and such underneath the trees. Gassed up private vehicles in the trailer side and on the school side park right next to the fence and trees. Talk about fireworks.
Gayle E. Sorlien,
Quincy