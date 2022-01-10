Susie Weber, one of the 33 competitors for the title of Washington Junior Miss leaves this Sunday for Pullman to begin competition. Susie is the daughter of Dick and Florie Weber and has lived in Quincy all her life.

Despite reconstructive knee surgery early in December, Weber says she anticipates no problems in the fitness and talent portions, which take place next Thursday and Friday. Weber will display her proficiency at clogging for the talent portion of her competition but she says that her only hindrance will be a knee brace.

Weber injured her knee in the Lady Jacks’ first game of this season on Dec. 3

Weber is a senior at Quincy High School where she keeps busy with the National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America and the Science Club, Foreign Language Club and serves as the ASB treasurer.

Although her sports activities have been hampered since her surgery, in the past Weber has been involved in basketball, track, swimming and softball. Besides school activities and sports, Weber also plays the piano and is involved with her church youth group.

Even though she does not plan to play sports at the college level, Weber says her love of sports has inspired her to attend Pacific University to study Physical Therapy. Reflecting her interest in this area of work, Weber has a part-time job at Columbia Basin Physical Therapy.