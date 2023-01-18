About a dozen years ago, just after one of the economic downturns in Europe, the Iceland government decided they needed to build a more reliable economy.
As a result, they increased their marketing to promote tourism as one of their major economic foundations. To support that plan, Icelandair flew reduced rates for Americans to visit Europe, as long as the flight included at least an overnight in Iceland. It was a substantial savings for us on the cost of a flight to Europe.
My wife and I wanted to research some of her family history in northern Europe and decided to use Icelandair on the trip. As soon as we began researching reasons to stop in Iceland we were hooked, and made it into an eight day visit instead of just an overnight stop.
We flew into Iceland, rented an SUV, and spent eight days driving around the island. Flying overnight can be tiring, especially arriving at 7 in the morning. Iceland has the perfect solution: Hot springs. The Blue Lagoon is only a few miles from the Keflavik Airport. It is a large outdoor geothermal spa in a large lava field, with natural water temperature at about 104 degrees. After an hour there, we were over our jet lag and felt great the rest of our stay.
With 215,000 people, well over half of the entire population of Iceland lives in the Greater Reykjavik area. Visiting Reykjavik was not too time-consuming. It has a beautiful church on the top of a hill with a fantastic organ with more than 5200 pipes, which an organist played during our visit. Outside the church stands a bronze statue of Leif Erikson (who is credited with being the first European to visit North America about 1000 AD). It is a gift from the United States on the 1000th anniversary of the Iceland parliament.
The mid-Atlantic rift looks like the earth is being ripped open right down the middle of the valley. Geologists point out the fresh volcanic rock in the area, the new cracks up and down the valley and how the two sides are moving apart from each other. It was fascinating to see in person. Seeing those fissures, and with the geysers and hot springs throughout the region, it is easy to visualize and understand how the earth’s tectonic plates are pushing themselves apart right there.
The largest geyser there, named “Geysir”, has been very active for centuries, similar to our “Old Faithful”. Although its activity has slowed considerably in recent years, its energy seems to have moved to a nearby spouting hot spring (geyser) named “Strokkur”. The name “Geysir” is where our term “geyser” is from. In Iceland, Geysir is simply the name of that one spouting hot spring. The run-off water from these geysers merely flows alongside the footpaths in the area. These streams are between 190 and 212 degrees for the first few hundred yards from the geysers. There are a few warning signs, but no barriers to keep you out of the water. Iceland expects people to be responsible for their choices and behavior and takes no responsibility for your choices.
Iceland has many fjords, especially along the north coasts. Roads can wind many miles along beautiful coastlines to get from one town to another which might be only a few miles away on the other side of a steep mountain ridge. To save on travel time, some roads have been tunneled through these ridges. The tunnels, however, are only one lane wide, with small bump-outs every so often. These tunnels have a priority direction, which means vehicles not going the priority direction must yield to oncoming traffic. One tunnel we drove through (with priority) was over four miles long! We had only 3-4 vehicles that had to wait for us along the way.
Northeast Iceland is colder and drier than the southwest region, and far fewer people live there. Most are connected to the fishing industry, with a few farms and sheep ranches scattered inland. But Iceland has created national parks in the region, including the only area in the country that still has a forest of native trees. They had harvested all their native forests a few centuries ago to use for construction or firewood. Fortunately, they have begun to re-establish their native forests.
With over 18,000 people (about the size of Ellensburg), Akureyri is the fourth largest city in Iceland, and the largest town outside the Reykjavik area. It is a fun stop. They have a great gift shop with a huge selection of toy gnomes, trolls and polar bears, from 2 inches tall to over 8 feet tall! Christmas House is also a wonderful visit full of gifts and buildings. It is what I would expect to find at the North Pole. There are even gnome houses on the property but sadly we did not see any out that day. Parked on the street in Akureyri was a black 1951 Packard Patrician in mint condition.
Along the east coast, the glacier almost reaches the ocean. In the spring, the heavy melt runoff makes it very difficult to maintain the roads and bridges, so most of the bridges are constructed just one lane wide, and many are built expecting them to be temporary, assuming they will need to be replaced after the next season of floods.
Beautiful blue icebergs from the glaciers fill ponds along the coast. Crews are even available to give you a boat ride among the icebergs, for a fee of course.
Driving is not a problem in Iceland, if you are OK with gravel roads. Many of the roads also cross the creeks rather than having a bridge over it. Renting an SUV instead of a sedan was imperative for our trip, as rental cars are not allowed on the gravel roads. The Icelandic language is generally not a problem, especially in the Reykjavik area and in the high tourism areas because English is very common there. However, we quit trying to pronounce their names of towns and parks.
Our favorite park name was “Vatnajokulspjodgardur”. We laughed ourselves helpless trying to pronounce that one.
As always, I enjoyed all the food offered, and eating at local stores was the norm. Outside of Reykjavik there are very few if any chain restaurants. Fish and mutton are very common menu items, but beef and chicken are also on most menus.
Room reservations were a bit trickier, as the towns outside Reykjavik are generally too small to accommodate hotels. Lodging choices are often converted boarding rooms at schools, or homes with a wing for guests and a large dining room. Overall, housing actually made our visit unique and entertaining. We enjoyed this trip and will be back.