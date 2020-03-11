Dear members of the community,
It has come to our attention that there has been some confusion about our Letters to the Editor policies.
The past few months have been a learning experience as we’ve considered our policies ourselves and how to be fair. The purpose of the forum page and letters to the editor is to encourage community discussion in a respectful, factual and healthy manner.
There are a few things we would like to point out going into the future.
The first is that we reserve the right not to publish a letter. There are many reasons why we might choose to do so. It could be because we don’t have space in the paper that week or because we don’t feel the letter is relevant to the Quincy area. It could also be because the content is not factual, is unduly negative, hate filled or attacks another individual.
Second, we reserve the right to edit letters for grammar. We strive to only lightly edit all content and not change the meaning. However, we will try to clean up sentences that are unclear or hard to follow, or are grammatically incorrect.
Third, the forum page is welcome to all, including opinions and viewpoints that some may disagree with. The Post-Register does not have an agenda or intentional bias. We strive to provide opinions from all viewpoints; none of which are more wrong or right than another.
There is too much hatred in the world these days and we don’t want to contribute to it or give it a platform in our community. One of the biggest tenants we want to emphasize is to be kind to others.
We personally do not believe there is ever any justification to be cruel. We can disagree with each other’s opinions or viewpoints, but attacks on others will not be published in the Post-Register.
If you have any concerns and wish to express them, you are welcome to email us at news@qvpr.com.
Thank you.