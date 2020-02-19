As a business owner I can relate to what it takes to keep the doors open day after day and year after year. One of my peers here in Quincy has been serving the community for 40 years.
Bob Duda has served as a professional and a volunteer in our region for most of his life. Even though he is still available as an insurance agent, there is a transition of his office. I am writing to take a moment to honor the longevity of his dedication. Also, to encourage you to take a moment to thank Bob. Four decades is a long time and I for one think we need to take notice.