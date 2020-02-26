Pioneer School students who are failing a major subject will be put on probation and required to remain after school for 30 minutes under the supervision of a teacher. The probation will last for two weeks or until the teacher who issued the grade decides it has sufficiently improved to remove the student from probationary status. The new policy was approved by school directors Tuesday night.
Mike Haerling, a fifth grade teacher, told the board Pioneer teachers were in agreement with the program. He said the teachers felt every student in the school was capable of earning a passing grade. They felt those who were failing were not putting forth the effort to pass.
Each teacher has volunteered to remain after school one afternoon a month to supervise and provide study skills in the tutorial class. About 20 Pioneer students are expected to be in the class. The major subjects included for tutoring are reading, social studies, spelling and math.
In a letter being sent home to students, the staff states it is important that students do not look at this as punishment, but as an opportunity to improve their academic performance and will greatly appreciate the parents’ support of the school’s efforts.
“It is in every child’s best interest that we work together to get as much from this program as possible.”
Supporting the proposal, Superintendent Tom Pickett said, “it is important for the school to take this stand.”
A presentation was made to the board by junior high students and teacher Brad Moser on a special program being undertaken by 18 gifted seventh and eighth graders. Called Creative Problem Solving, the team was split up into three groups to do projects. One group is building a face of wood that can show a variety of emotions, another is producing a puppet show with the seven wonders of the ancient world, and the third is building structures in harmony using balsam wood.
They will compete at the district level at Eastmont March 10 for a chance to go on to state and national competition.