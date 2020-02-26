Library lines up activities
Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S., 787-2359, offers programs at no charge, including the following:
Feb. 26, Tech Help for adults at the senior center, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 27, Preschool story time & craft, 10:30 a.m.
March 2, Scrabble club for adults, 10 a.m.
March 2, ATLAS after school activity, 3:30 p.m.
March 3, Minecraft, 3:30 p.m.
Dinner prices are $10 for members and $11 for nonmembers. Lunch is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers, with a $1 charge for to-go orders.
Feb. 26, Lunch: Lasagna, garlic bread sticks, green salad and shortbread cookie, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Feb. 26, Bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Feb. 26, Chat & stitch, 1 p.m.
Feb. 26, Digital skills help, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 27, Lunch: Veggie noodle soup, rolls and double chocolate cookie, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Feb. 27, Sail class, 2 p.m.
Feb. 27, Dinner & games: Chicken potpie, crunchy apple salad, green salad, ice cream with chocolate sauce, 6 p.m.
City prepares more activities
For more information on Quincy Recreation Department activities, call 509-787-3523, ext. 9, or go to www.quincywashington.us. Upcoming activities include the following:
On the first and third Fridays of the month, Teen Nights are held at the Quincy Activity Center. The event is free and goes from 6:30-10 p.m.
Family STEM Nights are on the first Thursday of the month through May 2020, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
4-H teens help with technology
Quincy Valley residents interested in learning more about digital technology are encouraged to join the 4-H teens at the Quincy Senior Center on the Wednesday evenings of January 29, February 12, February 26 and March 11. Classes are also being held at the Quincy City Library Wednesday evenings of February 5, February 19, March 4 and March 18. All classes begin at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact Jeannie Kiehn at 509-754-2011 ext: 4309 or jmkiehn@wsu.edu.
Irrigation District scheduled to fill canal
Plans to start filling the Quincy-Columbia Basin Irrigation District’s West Canal have been set for Wednesday, March 18, 2020 barring any unforeseen delays. Priming will continue on smaller canals and laterals through the first week in April, depending on the weather and the demand for water deliveries.
Telephone recorders will be available on March 25 in all water master offices for water ordering. This service will be available on Saturdays and up to 11:30 A.M. on Sundays for the following Monday’s water order, throughout the season.
After March 18, water users are urged to contact their respective water master headquarters to receive current information and schedules.
Live music held
at George
On the third Friday of every month, the Third Friday Slow Jam event is held at the George Community Hall.
The Lioness Club to open a space burger booth
A space burger booth will be opening up at the Grant County Fairgrounds by the Lioness Club of Moses Lake on Friday, March 6-8. The booth will be open from 10:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday. There is no admission fee to get into the fairgrounds during this weekend.
Sixth Annual Congressional Art Competition
All high school students in Washington’s fourth Congressional District are invited to participate in the sixth annual Congressional Art Competition for Central Washington. All artwork and paperwork must be delivered to one of Rep. Dan Newhouse’s District offices by the submission deadline of April 30, 2020. For more information visit www.newhouse.house.gov/services/art-competition or contact Johnny Alvarez at Johnny.Alavez@mail.house.gov or call (202) 225-5816.
Friends of Quincy Animal Shelter offers voucher
This month Friends of Quincy Animal Shelter is again offering a $100 voucher to dog owners and a $50 voucher to cat owners to help them pay for the cost of having their pets fixed. All you have to do is call Penny at 237-1941 and ask for a voucher.
QSD announces College Fair 2020
Students are encouraged to attend the Quincy School District College Fair 2020 held at Quincy Middle School on March 5 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. 10 schools, including technical colleges, two-year colleges and four-year universities will be in attendance. Attendees can gain insight on how to get money for college and graduation requirements. College promotional items and light refreshments will be available as well. Parents are required to attend with students. Childcare will be provided.