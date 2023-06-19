2 dead, 3 injured in shooting at The Gorge Amphitheatre; suspect in custody

GEORGE — Two people were killed and three were injured Saturday in a shooting at a campground at The Gorge Amphitheatre.
The shooting occurred at 8:23 p.m. in a campground outside the Beyond Wonderland festival, said Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesman Kyle Foreman in a press conference Saturday night.
"The shooter then walked away from where the incident happened," Foreman said. "Law enforcement moved into the area to try to track him down and the shooter began to shoot randomly into the crowd."
The suspect was arrested and is among the three injured people.
Information about the victims and suspect were not available Saturday evening.
It's not clear what prompted the shooting.
"We don't know what the motives were, what the intentions were of the shooter," Foreman said. "We'll have to wait and see if we can find that information out later on."
Q13Fox in Seattle reported, according to its sources, the suspect was targeting festival staff.
Beyond Wonderland is a West Coast electronic dance music festival.
Beyond Wonderland on Twitter asked the public to avoid the Gorge Gate H campgrounds "as it is closed due to an incident that has been handled by local authorities."
In August 2022, an Ephrata man was arrested after the sheriff's office suspected him of planning a shooting at The Gorge, but after further investigation detectives determined he was not plotting a mass shooting.