2023-24 team of FFA District IX officers selected

The 2023-24 District IX Officer team was elected on Wednesday, May 24, at the District IX meeting at Moses Lake High School.
Candidates completed an application prior to the election that counted for one third of their score, an interview with the retiring district officers for one third of their score and the final third came from a speech before delegates from each chapter.
The officers that were elected will attend District Officer Training in mid-July with the State FFA Officer Team and District Officer Teams from the other 8 districts. They will learn leadership techniques, team building, and how to capitalize on each other’s strengths. They will then kick off the school year by putting on a similar training for the chapter officers in District IX and hosting Evergreen Leadership Tour,
The officers are President Levi Kukes of Quincy; Vice President Sydney Garza of Moses Lake; Secretary Alyssa Williams of Lind-Ritzville; Treasurer Lane Tellefson of Lind-Ritzville; Reporter Grace Young of Quincy; and Sentinel Hailey Howell of Ephrata.