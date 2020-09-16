The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #24 held its annual Veterans Recognition Wall Ceremony on Sept. 12 in which they added nearly two dozen names.

22 names were added to the wall which completed wall five and started wall six. There are still five other walls that are open for veteran’s names. There are over 600 names on the walls currently.

The newly added veterans were: Refugio Garces Jr., Leo Milner, Frank W. Fulleton, Kevin Wheatcroft, Kevin N. Massey, Kyle J. Porter, Reese C. Harper, Eric Ruvalcaba, James V. Hankins, Kenneth L. Durfee, Leroy E. Falk, Robert S. Kopczynski, Walter Dellinger, Hubert B. Adams, Minor L. McDaniels, Kenneth Dipprey, Milo I. Ahrens, Marcel R. Dorais, Kenneth M. Ahrens, Alfred J. Naigle, Gerald J. Vreeman and W. Brett Webley.

Phil Anderson led the ceremony and thanked the numerous people who have helped create, maintain and bring the recognition wall to life. This included the City of Quincy, M&E Memorial Markers, Vasquez Construction, Pioneer Metals, Grant PUD and the Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce. He also thanked missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints who lended and delivered chairs for the ceremony that morning.

The program included a local veteran who read a short poem about what it is like for military members who are or have served, especially overseas.

About two to three dozen family and friends of the veterans whose names were being added, attended the ceremony and took pictures with the new plaques. One veteran in attendance was there to see his own plaque unveiled. He started to get emotional as he looked at the plaque and told the Post-Register of its significance to him.

The empty recognition walls, which are covered in new artwork every year by local children, are now down to six. Drawing entries are still needed for this year. Currently there are not enough entries to cover the needed walls. The entries are due Oct. 31 and if selected, winning students will receive a $50 cash award.

Anyone with questions or who would like to request a form to submit or buy a veteran a plaque on the recognition wall, can contact Mark Owens, Quartermaster of VFW Post 24, for more information at (509) 750-0938. The only requirement to be eligible to be put on the wall is that the veteran must have ties to the Quincy Valley in some way rather it be by family or friend.