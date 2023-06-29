A gorgeous idea for George takes flight at hotel

It’s pottery, it’s jewelry, it’s handmade, it’s in George.
In short, it’s gorgeous, or rather, Georgeous.
Georgeous is the name of the multi-shelf display inside the Microtel hotel in George, where potter Debby Kooy and jeweler Patty Neff have joined forces and begun displaying their artwork.
“It’s a nice looking display and it’s raising a lot of interest,” Kooy said.
“She’s a doggone good artist,” Kooy said of Neff, “and she has a lot of different areas that she’s interested in.”
Kooy and Neff, who have known each other for about a year, were tossing about ideas one day when Kooy suggested a stand inside the Microtel.
Neff got behind the idea immediately, Kooy said. They both credit Malott-based artist Steve Harrison for coming up with the name.
“He saw something I did, and he knows I live in George, so he said, ‘Oh, that’s georgeous!’” Kooy said. Neff is a former student of Harrison’s. Georgeous opened May 13.
They both also credit the Microtel’s manager Brulee Hoskins, for her support of their idea.
“She’s very invested in the community, she loves it here and she’s been great,” Kooy said.
Since both Kooy and Neff live close by, they don’t need to be there at all times to tend to it. If someone really wants to purchase something, both partners are a short drive away, Kooy said.
The stand has that rare goldilocks-and-the-three-bears quality: Not too big, not too small, just right, and it suits the two artists just fine, particularly when the alternative is letting the pieces collect dust in a private studio somewhere, Kooy said.
There are many talented people in George, Kooy added, and many spots similar to Georgeous could start popping up around the area.
Neff gets most of her stones from Forsythe, Ariz., or online.
Her pieces all seem to have a story behind it, like the piece she made with a stone she calls Happy Camp Jade. Chinese workers in California used to think they found jade and send it back home, when in fact it was not.
Neff uses a solution of sulfur and liver, plus a soft touch of fine steel wool to give the pieces an antique look.
Silversmithing takes about two days, wire-wrapping takes about a day, Neff said. For Kooy, the process is lengthier. Making a pot is a matter of minutes, but that’s only a fraction of the process.
She gets 800 pounds of clay at a time, from a supplier in Seattle. She freely admits she goes through it pretty fast, even if the process is very methodical.
“You have to dry it very carefully, trim it with a special tool, sometimes I do carvings, and then you have to fire it twice,” Kooy said. The first firing is called the “bisque” firing, which goes up to 1,750 degrees Fahrenheit.
“The clay is not completely hard yet, but it’s brittle, it’s porous and it can accept the glaze,” Kooy said.
Then, it’s slowly dropped into the glaze and then loaded back into the kiln, this time at a cozy 2,350 degrees Fahrenheit. For you keeping score at home, that’s three times the daytime temperature of the planet Mercury, the one closest to the sun.
Kooy has loved pottery since before high school, and also earned a degree in art from the University of Northern Colorado.
Neff took a more circuitous route to her silversmithing, working for a decade and a half helping make dentures for the residents of an Indian reservation near Omak, which involved working with a soldering iron.
When she found herself in Arizona years later learning the intricacies of silversmithing, she realized that making false teeth had been a great training ground.
“I thought, ‘hey, this is easy.’” Neff said. “I was like, ‘Oh, I found my calling.’”
So far, Georgeous is proving her right, having sold 10 of her pieces since the stand opened.
“Every couple of weeks, I come and rotate things out, so (the public) doesn’t get bored,” Neff said.