A reunion worth having: Rotary program created a bond

It took decades to make new memories, but the old ones never faded.
For every new experience around north-central Washington for this traveling party of three, there were memories of Venezuela for Barbara Toevs and Rosa Ramos to look back on.
Toevs, a longtime resident of Quincy, was once an exchange student in Venezuela, at the home of Ramos’ mom, Marisa. The bond formed between Toevs and her host family has endured the passage of time and the changes of addresses.
It all began in 1968, when Toevs’ dad talked to his daughter about doing a Rotary-sponsored trip. The family had hosted a student from Australia recently, and Toevs’ dad quizzed his progeny about returning the favor.
Toevs said yes and traveled to the Caribbean nation and stayed a year, with the same family. Nowadays, exchange students change families two or three times during their stay. Not so for Toevs, “and that’s why they are tied to my heart,” she said in Spanish.
A few months after arriving in Venezuela, the American student from Quincy won a beauty pageant, a big deal in Venezuela, a longtime powerhouse in the beauty-contest arena and famous across South America for being the nation with the most Miss World winners (tied with India) and the second-most Miss Universe wins in the world, behind the U.S.
Toevs had to go to Caracas, Venezuela’s capital city, and give a televised speech in Spanish.
For her success behind the lectern she credits Rosa’s mom, Marisa, whose soliloquies strengthened newcomer Toevs’ ear for Spanish.
“She talked a lot,” Toevs said with a laugh, in Spanish. Toevs returned the following year to surrender her crown to the new queen, and Ramos’ family traveled to Quincy the year after that.
Ramos back then was only 8, and although they had not seen each other since the eighties, they had stayed in touch over the years.
Ramos said in Spanish, “We have a very close connection, even though we had not seen each other for 35 years.”
Toevs agreed. “I almost cried when she got off the airplane.”
She gets teary-eyed almost immediately after finishing the sentence. She gets herself under control but not before admitting that thinking about Marisa and the reunion with Marisa’s daughter and granddaughter just has that effect on her.
“Señora Marisa helped me a lot,” said Toevs, who majored in Spanish in college. She also credits Rotary for creating the opportunity to bring the two families together back in the sixties.
Both of Toevs’ parents were big on community involvement, with her father, Richard Toevs, a longtime Rotarian, and her uncle Jack also a longtime member of the Quincy Rotary Club.
“Rotary was huge for us,” she said. “I appreciate that kids still get that experience of being in an ex-change program.”
The reunion has taken them not just around Quincy but to places like Issaquah, Leavenworth, Wenatchee and Tacoma, where they shared a little bit of history together. Tacoma’s iconic Tacoma Narrows Bridge lists a Venezuelan among the people who built one of the spans.
Now Rosa and Isabella live in Chile, with Rosa wanting to stay there and Isabella wanting to emigrate from Chile to Spain, the country of birth of her grandmother Marisa and her grandfather Roman. They fled Spain during the Franco years and settled in Venezuela, practically by accident.
“They were in a small boat with a large number of people, and the captain was kind of an alcoholic, so he opened his one compass and drank the alcohol inside,” said Rosa in Spanish, retelling the story Marisa once told her. The boat ended up in Venezuela, and Marisa later started a coffee business, which is one of the most pleasant memories for a certain former beauty queen from Quincy.
“I woke every morning with coffee smell coming through my window,” Toevs said.
No matter what the cover of the passport says, there will always be a connection between Ramos and Toevs that’s as strong as that coffee smell from so many years ago.
“She’s my soul sister,” Ramos said in Spanish. “She’s my sister for life.”