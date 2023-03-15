A tribute to POWs, MIAs to come to Quincy library

From March 29 to April 9, the Quincy branch of NCW Libraries will reserve a little spot that may never be filled.
The branch is partnering with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 28 to honor the POWs and MIAs by displaying a table and chair that that carries a much deeper meaning than one might think.
The chair is empty in recognition of the absence of those very same POWs and MIA.
The table has a plate with a lemon slice and a pinch of salt, signaling the bitter fate of those captured or missing and the tears shed by their families.
The table has an upturned cup and a red rose, signaling the toasts that will not happen and the lives of those missing and the love of their families who keep the faith, still waiting for answers.
Tonya Petro (Peet-row), of the VFW Auxiliary 28, said her group is trying to promote patriotism, and the library is a great place for it, with its stream of patrons of all ages.
“Unless you are a vet or are married to one, or you visit one of the places where this (display) is, you don’t see this,” said Petro, the widow of a Vietnam veteran who joined the VFW Auxiliary after her husband’s passing, “We felt the library would be a good place to start in Quincy.”
The display’s first day is March 29, which is National Vietnam Veteran Day. The display’s last day is march 9, which is Easter this year, but also National Former POW Recognition Day.
The displays are just part of the efforts of the VFW Auxiliary. They also get together and clean the headstones of war veterans who are buried at the Quincy Cemetery. Sometimes the snow gets in the way of honoring the fallen heroes in our Valley, but the work continues notwithstanding, even if it means leaving a penny on their grave.
Leaving a penny means you visited. Leaving a nickel means you and the deceased vet trained together. Leaving a dime means you served together and leaving a quarter means you were there when the veteran died.
The efforts of honoring veterans hits close to home in m any ways for Petro, who graduated high school in 1968 in Renton, at a time when a lot of her classmates were getting drafted. Many of them did not make it home.
“It’s just something that is in me to do,” she says. “I’m new to the Auxiliary but it’s very fulfilling to me to go out there and help a vet.”
“Every vet deserves every bit of help we can give them,” Petro said.
If you’re interested in joining the Auxiliary, which is open to men and women they meet at the Quincy Senior Center every other month. To learn more, contact Petro at 509-630-5077.