Three boxing aficionados are trying to pay tribute to their late friend and keep the “sweet science” alive in the Quincy Valley.
Blas Magana, Fernando Avalos, and Sam Alejandrez are helping put on an evening of boxing matches at Quincy Middle School this Saturday, as a way to continue the sport in the same way their friend, the late Marcelino de La Rosa, “Coach Marce” who kept the sport going in the Quincy Valley for many years.
Marce is pronounced “Mars.”
“Coach Marce started the boxing thing here in the early 1980s and he had not had a boxing show in a long time. It was his dream to have another one but he ended up leaving us,” said Alejandrez, referring to the untimely passing of De La Rosa last February.
“If he would have been here, it would have been something else,” Alejandrez said of the evening of boxing. Alejandrez said he hoped to see the event continue year after year, as a memorial tournament in Coach Marce’s honor.
This year’s edition will include boxers as young as eight-year-old, and male and female participants hailing from all over Central Washington and beyond.
“We are going to have a couple of girls, one is from Quincy and the other one is from Seattle,” said Alejandrez, adding Zillah, and Spokane, as some of the few hometowns of the visiting boxers.
The focus will be on boxing, and not on the individual who started it all. Coach Marce did not want the spotlight on him, says Alejandrez, and they plan to honor that as well.
“It was more about the boxers (for him),” he said. “It was about keeping the kids off the streets, giving them options.”
Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and the event starts at 3 p.m.
Tickets are $10.