ALES music teacher is new band director at Quincy middle, high schools

Devan Corcoran has been chosen as the new band program director at Quincy High School and Quincy Middle School, replacing Patrick Gordon, who resigned and returned to the Seattle area.

“Based on her outstanding work (at the) elementary and her love for music that I believe she’ll do a great job leading the program in the future,” Gordon wrote in a Facebook message.

Corcoran last served as an elementary school teacher of music in the Quincy School District, teaching K-5.

“I did become an educator because I had a dream of becoming a high school band director,” said Corcoran, who graduated high school in Wenatchee. “I loved teaching elementary music and I know I’m going to miss it very much, the littles make me very happy, they are so sweet; but I love the musicality and connection with older students.”

Corcoran says the root of her dream to become a band director can be traced to her band director in Wenatchee, Jim Kovach, and her orchestra director at WHS, who was also her private flute teacher, Beth Jensen.

“Beth showed me a lot of compassion and care, and that really fueled me to want to do both,” she said. “I wanted to work really hard, I wanted to make her proud. I really admired her. Mr. Kovach was funny, but he had a way of helping you learn these (lessons): Integrity, being on time, hard work, dedication, all these things that I really grew with. I respected him a lot.”

Corcoran says the dream of becoming a band director became a reality sooner than she thought it would, but when the opportunity came up, “I could not pass it up,” she said.

“I had plans to stay teaching elementary music for many years; I really enjoyed the students and staff at Ancient Lakes (Elementary) where I was working, they were amazing,” she said. “The really fun and exciting thing is, I get to see all these students again in a couple of years. Each class will move up to the middle school, and I will get to see these students again and maybe have them in my band.”

She added she would like the Quincy band to do field shows, “and ramp up our visuals each year,” she added.

“In marching band shows you can have different shapes and sets, and I hope to add different shapes, and more of them, each year,” she said.

The field of band directors is “extremely male-dominant,” Corcoran said, but it is changing and she’s excited to be part of that change, she said.

“It’s a challenging work field for any gender but there are extra challenges for females in this role, and I’m happy to combat those and grow through those,” she said, adding that she felt fortunate to be teamed up with choir director Kylie Youngren.

“I’m excited to have Devan in our secondary music department!” Youngren wrote in a Facebook message. “She’s been a great asset to the K-12 music team the last few years, and I look forward to seeing where she takes the middle and high school band programs.”

Corcoran’s first day is Aug. 17, opening with a minicamp at the high school. By then, she will be known near and far as Mrs. Chandler, given her recent nuptials.

“I’m really looking forward to staying in the district,” she said. “I’ve loved my time here. All the administrators, the teachers, the staff, the students are fantastic and I’m really excited about staying there and spending more time with everybody.”