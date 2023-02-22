After 34 years at Grant County Fire District 3 and thousands of emergency calls, it was time for Jim Kling to hang up his firefighter’s helmet.
The assistant chief/fire marshal’s last day on the job was Jan. 1. He started as a volunteer with GCFD3 in 1988.
He no longer has to hear the alarm clock or the pager go off, and “that’s been kind of nice,” he told the Post-Register.
His career took him later into the roles of a fire chief and fire marshal.
“I can proudly say I am the only paid chief in that department that’s ever done a duty shift,” he said. That’s 24 hours a day for seven days straight without a break, he said – a tough assignment.
“That’s a lot of getting up in the middle of the night going to calls, and weekends,” he said.
Kling came to Quincy when his dad joined a local doctor’s office as a physician’s assistant. When he graduated from Quincy High School in 1976, he was already a certified scuba diver and thought of doing underwater welding, or going to school to become an anesthesiologist.
He was working as Quincy’s water distribution manager when he got interested in volunteer firefighting.
“I can thank council member Jeff Spence for that – he talked me into it. He was a volunteer at that time and said, ‘Hey, we could use you,” Kling said. “In a short period of time, I was one of the volunteer officers. And then a position came open in ’96, and I interviewed for it, and Joe Schorno, the fire chief at that time, hired me.”
Asked whether his line of work is still a good career field for a young person to consider, his quick response was, “Absolutely.” A lot of departments have a resident program, and they pay for all your training, he said.
Firefighting is sometimes viewed as a dangerous occupation.
“It is, it can be,” Kling said, but so are some other occupations.
He recalled he got injured one time, during an extrication from a vehicle, but he was never burned on the job. However, heat from fires did damage his helmets more than once.
The occupation means missing some family events, like birthday parties.
“When the pager goes off, it doesn’t matter what you’re doing, you’ve got to go,” he said. “When the pager goes off, somebody’s having a bad day. Well, we are there to try and make it a little better if we can.”
He and his wife of 44 years, Corina Kling, have three children: Brandi, Jared and Dylan, who serves on the Quincy City Council.
Tony Leibelt, fire chief of GCFD3, sent an email note concerning Kling’s retirement: “Congratulations to you as you retire. You can take pride that the work you’ve done has saved lives and made this community safer. You leave behind an inspiring legacy and one you should be very proud!”
A couple of milestones Kling recalled, were construction of the main station on Central Avenue in 2012, and last year being deeply involved in obtaining the big new ladder truck. He is also proud of helping create the memorial site on the south side of the main station, done with the volunteers.
Twenty-three years of his career included fire marshal duties, meaning he investigated the cause and origin of fires
“It’s been a pretty interesting career. I have worked with the FBI on certain fires, because I am also fire investigator as a fire marshal. I have worked with the ATF. I have been to classes with both of them,” he said.
He also went all over the region helping other fire agencies with their investigations.
Other aspects of the fire marshal role include performing plan reviews for new buildings and testing of building fire alarms, sprinkler systems and fuel systems. Kling also did fire and life safety inspections for every business in town, he said, and all the hydrant testing in the fire district.
While the time demands of the job kept him busy, he was happy to do something he loved.
“It’s time to let somebody else do it,” he said.
Kling’s retirement plans include a little more hunting and fishing – for the past 12 to 13 years he has taught hunters’ education in Quincy. He also wants to do more quad-riding. And, he said, “I have a bunch of projects to do around my house.”
He plans to be more involved in the local gun club, and he has long been part of the Quincy club formerly called the Lions Club.
“It was an honor and privilege serving the community of Quincy and working with all the different people that I have worked with,” he said.