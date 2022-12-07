Dozens of Ancient Lakes Elementary School children who earned a “La Fuerza” badge – part of a new program teaching self-management – were recognized during a special celebration assembly in the school gym Nov. 29.
Each one was named and given a La Fuerza, or Power, badge for displaying three personal standards: showing respect, making good decisions and solving problems.
After receiving their badge on a lanyard, Principal Whitney Gregg congratulated each student with a handshake and big smile. Two representatives of Grant County Fire District 3 and two from Quincy Police Department stood in the reception line, congratulating the badge earners with high-fives.
After that, students from each class stood and gave short speeches they had prepared, talking about what their new La Fuerza badge means to them, including unique rewards.
Children who had not yet earned their badges were encouraged to keep working at it and get theirs.
Gregg wrote in an email to the Post-Register the La Fuerza badge is a way to recognize and reward students who are consistently managing their own behavior.
“As a school community, we are working hard to help all our students know what it looks like and sounds like to be a self-manager at home, in school, and out in the community,” Gregg wrote. “We want students to have the skills to do the right thing even when people are not around to see their actions, which is what self managing is all about.”
Rumalda Hernandez, ALES dean of students, is a leader of the new La Fuerza program and spoke during the assembly.
“Ancient Lakes is making moves in a positive direction. Our staff has committed to building a legacy of students who have the power to make a difference,” Hernandez wrote in an email. “As students proudly wear their badge, my hope is that the quality and importance they put on their values, personal growth, and relationships will be impacted in a worthwhile way. I believe that students need to feel the security that comes with being a part of something greater than themselves.”
During the assembly, ALES personnel announced that the badge awardees would get a special reward: an invitation to play dodgeball with Quincy police officers the next day.
Chief Kieth Siebert, who attended the assembly and stood in line slapping five with every one of the badge recipients, wrote in an email he was looking forward to dodgeball, but the game had been delayed due to inclement weather closing schools the day after the assembly.
“It is good to see kids recognized for making a difference. I see the program as a way to encourage the kids to be good human beings, treating people with dignity and respect,” Siebert wrote. “It was an honor to be there, celebrating with the kids.”