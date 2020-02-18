A shooting that took place Sunday evening appears to be in retaliation for another shooting that happened a week ago.
At 7:50 p.m., a man was targeted by occupants of a pickup truck on Third Avenue Southwest between Q and R streets, according to a Quincy Police Department news release. Gustavo Anguiano Gomez, 25, told police he was driving home when he noticed the pickup, late 90s to early 2000s 1500 model, following him. The occupants of the pickup fired on him and fled.
The man contacted police immediately after the incident, according to the news release. He told officers he used to be a gang member and believes that was why he was targeted. He is not an active gang member, QPD Captain Ryan Green said..
The attack appears to have been in retaliation for a drive-by shooting that occurred Feb. 9, Green said. Brian Lopez, 21, was shot by occupants of a black BMW at 2:59 a.m. while walking home from a gas station.
It now appears that Lopez used to be involved in gang activity, but is no longer an active gang member, Green said. Lopez and Gomez were members of rival gangs.
It is unclear as to why this gang activity is cropping up now or why two former gang members are being targeted, he said. Detectives are looking at prison records to see if someone from the area was recently released.
It is lucky that no bystanders have been hurt so far in the confrontations, Green said. One person reported finding bullet holes in their house and dresser after the Feb. 9 shooting.
The police department will be releasing information Tuesday to the public on gang culture, he said. Officers and detectives could also use help in identifying the shooters.
“We’re only as strong as the people who report and are witnesses,” Green said.
Detective Brad Poldevart can be reached at 509-762-1160 or 509-787-2222.