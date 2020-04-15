Ollie Venegas’ first tattoo customer was the pig skin he was cutting at Quincy Market.
“So I was cutting meat in the morning and doing tattoos at night,” Venegas said. “I did a lot on pork skin, those were my first clients.”
Venegas went on to apprentice at Rebel Tattoos Studio in Wenatchee, before opening his own shop, Famous Ollie Tattoo Studio, in Quincy. Venegas has since made friends with tattoo artists around the world and traveled to Los Angeles to tattoo famous people, including music recording artist Chris Brown.
“We did a cover up on the neck on Chris Brown,” he said. “When he was younger, he got a lot of tattoos, but they were just badly done, so now he’s fixing every single one.”
Venegas is now considering opening up a tattoo parlor in Los Angeles with help from one of his friends, Christian Nodal, he said. Nodal is a 21-year-old Latin Grammy award-winning artist. Venegas has done most of Nodal’s tattoos, he said.
“Pretty much we’re going to be partners, but he’s the one whose going to invest the money,” Venegas said.
As part of opening the shop, Nodal might start a reality TV show that includes the business, Venegas and Joaquin Ganga, a Spanish tattoo artist who is a friend of his, Venegas said. Nodal is trying to sell the reality TV show idea to some companies, but he will post it on YouTube if he can’t find a buyer.
“It is like what he does in his daily life and he’s going to focus also on him opening a business in L.A. and Hollywood,” he said.
Venegas enjoys doing realism in his work. The tattoos he makes look so life-like, it wouldn’t be surprising if they blinked.
“It is hard if you mess up one line, if you do extra shading or if you don’t put enough contrast, it will look flat and it won’t look like realism,” he said. “It will look more like a drawing.”
Unlike traditional tattooing, which uses bold lines, realism requires so much subtle detail that the lines almost disappear, Venegas said.
Venegas was taught how to do realistic tattooing by Ganga who he met through Facebook, he said. Venegas was impressed by Ganga’s work and reached out to him.
“I’d seen his work and I sent him a message and I was like, ‘Dude, you’re an amazing artist. What kind of machines do you use?’” he said.
Venegas was working with Ganga on Chris Brown’s tattoos.
Ganga came and visited Venegas’ tattoo parlor in Quincy and it changed how he tattooed. Ganga taught Venegas what kind of machines and needles he should be doing and much more.
Venegas then spent some time in Spain learning how to do realism. The level of talent over there shocked and inspired him to improve.
“So I want to be at that level,” Venegas said. “I’m not that far, though. The problem is these guys do whatever they want. They do one piece a week and they spend 10 hours on that piece, that way it is a beautiful piece.”
Tattoo artists working at a parlor don’t have the choice to be picky, he said. He does whatever type of work people request when they walk in the door, from rosaries to roses.
He charges by the piece instead of by the hour, because he cares about the quality and doesn’t want to feel rushed, Venegas said.
“We charge by the piece so that gives me more freedom to do my job and do a beautiful piece,” he said.
Even if he does open up a shop in L.A., Venegas plans to continue to work in Quincy and keep the shop open, he said. His wife is from the area and he has a special connection.