The marathon reading sessions paid off.
The year was 1964, and the librarian at Quincy High School was Mary Kazda, also the teacher of Pre-College English.
“She was a no-nonsense teacher who had us reading ‘Anna Karenina,’ ‘Pride and Prejudice,’ and ‘Don Quixote,’” Candace Wellman wrote in an email. “She taught us to write in ways that when I got to Gonzaga for my first two years, I just breezed through composition class.”
And now in her seventies, Wellman – now a resident of Whatcom County – has published three books, with the third one coming out this month.
The first two books dealt with the unspoken, unwritten story of Indian women in Whatcom County, where 90 percent of marriages between 1853 to about 1870, were cross-cultural. And yet, the history books tend to mention only white women, of which there were about half a dozen, Wellman said.
“All of the county officials and most of the army officers were married to native women,” she said. “and yet these women were written out of history, in favor of six very nice white ladies.”
Enter Wellman, and her first book, “Interwoven Lives: Indigenous Mothers of Salish Coastal Communities,” released in 2017, and later on her second, “Peace Weavers: Uniting the Salish Coast through Cross-Cultural Marriage,” which came out in 2019.
“I’ve been working on this for more than 20 years,” she said. “I didn’t plan for any of this to happen. This was supposed to be a little article for our historical society.”
Instead, she wrote a manuscript so big that WSU Press asked her to cut it in half and publish that. The positive reception of the first book encouraged her to try and do a second one out of the unpublished parts of the first one.
And now she’s getting ready to do author events.
“I might add that this 24-year passion and now regional historian career of mine has resulted in about 45 feet of files and 500 books and articles. I’m afraid to count. I think that does move it into passion territory,” she wrote in an email.
The desire to right a wrong by telling the stories of these forgotten women erased by the hand of history, fueled her writing.
“To see that this whole history was bogus in many ways, due to stereotypes and prejudices, I could not live with that,” she said.
That’s what lit the flame and made it a passion.”
The stereotype indicates that these indigenous women had no history, no name and no heritage left behind. Not true, says Wellman.
It’s not an unusual phenomenon. Wenatchee was founded by two men married to indigenous women, whom you never hear about.
“It’s an inconvenient truth that some people are starting to correct this, but it’s hard for some people to swallow,” she added.
“One guy once said to me, ‘There’s nothing to find out.’ And what I found out was, it wasn’t that there wasn’t anything to find, it was that no one had ever looked,” Wellman said. “And when I began to look, that’s when I found stuff.”
As a good historian does, Wellman has a prodigious recollection of not just her area of expertise, but also her early years, the town she grew up in and the generations of ancestors.
“I also owe some thanks to Rowena Christensen, the town librarian for many years after Quincy got a library when I was pretty young. She supported all the things I read beyond my age group and had me running the place in the evenings as a volunteer in my later high school years, so she could go home to dinner,” Wellman wrote, before mentioning that “my great-grandfather Elmer Huffman was Quincy’s first school teacher and a homesteader after he arrived in 1902 and enough children migrated in.”
She then added, “My parents were some of the first subscribers to the QVPR in 1949 after editor Vern Matthews arrived in town. I’ve been reading it ever since, getting my own subscription in college and as I moved all over the country with my own family. I look forward to its arrival every Friday.”
Questionable reading choices notwithstanding, she remains as amazed as ever that what was supposed to be one little article for the Whatcom County Historical Society has turned into a crusade.
“It’s not how I figured I would spend the last 24 years,” she says.