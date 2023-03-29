B Street Market seeks new leadership to stay afloat

The quest goes on for the founding leaders of the B Street Market on their desire to pass the torch.
Chelsea Putnam and Micaiah McCreary, two of the four people who helped kick off this market in 2017 have decided it’s time to hand over the reins.
As such, they have begun a crusade to get some support behind what they say is a tremendously successful venture, with lots of potential.
First stop was the city of Quincy, where they made their pitch for the city to financially support the creation of a paid part-time manager position for the market.
“The city should keep the market going,” Putnam said. “It’s important for the community, it’s important for businesses, it supports our businesses and it provides a platform for other opportunities,” she said. “We have never lost money, not even during COVID, and that was hard.”
According to Putnam, it takes 22 hours a month to manage the market, and that’s during the market season. From October to May the hours are even lighter, with the bulk of the work focusing on permits.
This year, the market will go back to two Saturdays per month, after trying out holding a market every Saturday between May and September last year.
“That was a lot,” Putnam said. “We are going back to the first and third Saturdays this year.”
Funding a stipend for a paid market manager “is going to create demand,” Putnam told council. “It’s going to bring people who can apply who are really interested.”
McCreary, who is also moving on from the market’s leadership, says the market should be something the city leadership embraces.
“It’s something the community loves,” she said.
As proof, Putnam offered the support the market has received from organizations as varied as the Red Hat Society, the Quincy Senior Center, the animal shelter, the VFW, and others.
“I don’t want to set the (new leadership) up for failure,” Putnam said. “I want to pass on an organization that is supported not just by the community but by the city.”
Council leaders responded that private businesses and the chamber of commerce could take on the task of funding a manager, too, to which McCreary and Putnam responded that they do not have the capacity to take on that.
Lastly, city leadership suggested approaching the Port of Quincy, as it specializes in putting public funds to help revitalize such endeavors.
McCreary and Putnam left the city council meeting having heard city leaders pledge to examine their request in committee, while reiterating their suggestion that they pay the port a visit.