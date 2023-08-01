The Quincy Community Health Center’s annual Back to School Health Fair will be celebrating its 20th anniversary when it opens its doors Thursday, Aug. 10.
The annual event brings the health center’s patients and families together to learn about health services, be introduced to the multitude of non-profit services available to families of the Quincy Valley and to celebrate by learning about the multitude of cultures in our community.
Over the years the event has featured informational tables that focus on sharing information about local services; additionally, each vendor offers activities and back to school items to help prepare local kids for the school year.
Quincy Community Health Center patients are encouraged to schedule their children’s well-child exams and annual immunizations prior to the health fair.
Health Center kids with an update to well-child exam and immunizations are eligible to receive a free backpack at the event. The backpacks are also available at the clinic for the kids that get their exam and immunizations after the health fair.
The event features information about medical, dental, pharmacy, WIC and maternity support services offered at Quincy Community Health Center.
Other local organizations that will be at the event include Quincy School District, Work Source, Quincy Partnership for Youth, Inspire, New Hope, Grant County Health District, Latino Civic Alliance and, many more.
The Back to School Health Fair will be held at the Port of Quincy’s Business & Event Center, 101 F St. SW, on Thursday, Aug. 10, from 2 to 6 p.m.