Bee-ware: Rita Keene is running for a spot on school board

To some, Rita Keene has a bee in her bonnet.
To Keene, a George resident, it’s got nothing to do with bees. It’s more about the birds and the bees.
Keene is running for an at-large spot on the Quincy School Board.
“I just feel it’s important to protect the innocence of our children,” she says. “I was very upset with the new sex education that they had, so I was visiting the board for a year and a half, and they kept talking about transparency, and I was already angry, so I pointed out how non-transparent they were.”
As an example, Keene said “I went to so many of the functions they had to help fill parents in, and they were 30-minute sessions, there were about 25 of us in the classroom and they had four books. You can’t possibly get through.”
In addition, Keene criticized what she described as low academic standards in schools.
“I haven’t talked to a lady to find out if they are not teaching Phonics anymore,” Keene said. “I know what a mistake that is. We gotta get things like that back in.”
She mentioned that the high school has a high graduation rate but “I still don’t believe they meet the standards necessary to get on with their lives. Basically that’s my whole gripe with the schools. They have stepped over their boundaries as far as sex education is concerned, that is not their place. They can teach health, anatomy, and that’s it. Nothing else is necessary.”
Asked about how she will measure success at the end of her tenure on the board if she were to be elected, she said, “I understand that as a board we can get rid of this. I’m not going in there to try and cause problems. I want to find solutions.”
Keene said she could not say she was the right person for the job. “All I know is, in my heart, I have been told ‘You cannot stand by and let this happen.’” She later added she’s “spiritually driven” to make a stand.
A first-timer in electoral arena who says she does not like politics, Keene said her experience as a mother and a grandmother have also played a factor in making her decide to throw her hat in the ring. If she were to lose, Keene does not rule out running again.
Her opponent is Jack Foglesong, an incumbent who served as board president a couple of years ago, and who was elected to the board in 2019.